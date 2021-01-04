Chelsea are tracking Everton target Mohamed Simakan, but do not have any plans to swoop for the defender during this month’s transfer window.

The 20-year-old is a fixture at Ligue 1 outfit Strasbourg under coach Thierry Laurey, starting all 17 of his team’s top flight games so far this season.

Simakan’s impressive displays on the pitch have seen him draw admiring glances from several clubs across Europe with Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton linked with him, along with Italian giants AC Milan.

Chelsea are also monitoring Simakan, but according to French outlet Foot Mercato, the Blues have no intention of moving for him this month.

Although the Blues are keeping tabs on Simakan’s situation at Strasbourg, they are claimed to be not considering making a move for the player this month as Frank Lampard has enough options at Stamford Bridge in the centre-back position.

Serie A heavyweights AC Milan are considered to be in pole position for Simakan and it remains to be seen if Everton will rival the Rossoneri.

A transfer fee in the region of €15m is mooted as needed for any potential suitors to convince Strasbourg to part ways with the young defender.

Simakan is also able to operate at right-back and in defensive midfield, in addition to his natural centre-back role.