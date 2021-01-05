Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth has pointed to the good relationship his club have with Leicester City, which he believes was instrumental in their striking a deal for young striker Admiral Muskwe.

The Championship outfit announced on Tuesday that they had secured a loan move for the 22-year-old until the end of the season.

Yet to make his senior debut for the Foxes, the academy graduate spent the second half of last season on loan at then League Two club Swindon Town, where he featured in five league games.

After an impressive first half of the campaign with Leicester City’s Under-23 side, the striker will now get the opportunity to gather important first-team experience in the Championship under Ainsworth.

The Wycombe boss believes that a good relationship with Leicester helped the loan happen and is looking forward to seeing Muskwe sign.

“Admiral has all the attributes to be a success in our side and help us score more goals in our survival efforts this season”, Ainsworth told his club’s official site.

“He’s quick, good with his feet, strong physically and a great goal scoring record, all of which means we believe he can fit well into the way we play and develop his game by benefitting from playing Championship football.

“We have a good relationship with Leicester City and I’d like to thank them for allowing us to bring Admiral here, and also to Rob Couhig [club owner] and the board for making it possible.

“We have a few targets that we’re chasing and we really believe that we’re not far off having a side that can win enough points to keep us in the division.”

Muskwe has started training with the squad and will be eligible for Saturday’s FA Cup tie with Preston North End at Adams Park.