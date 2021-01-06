Scottish Premiership outfit Aberdeen would like to extend Leeds United striker Ryan Edmondson’s half-season loan spell, but any concrete decisions are yet to be made on his future, according to The Athletic.

Edmondson made the move north of the border in July to Scottish top flight side Aberdeen on a half-season long loan.

The teenager is due to return to Leeds in the coming days but could extend his stay at Pittodrie for the remainder of the season.

Edmondson has only started three top flight games for Aberdeen this season with Derek McInnes handing him minutes off the bench on a further 10 occasions.

And the Dons would like to keep hold of the striker beyond the ongoing transfer window by extending his loan stint.

However, any concrete decisions regarding Edmondson’s immediate future are yet to be taken.

The 19-year-old is at a crucial stage of his career as he has entered the final six months of his contract at parent club Leeds.

Edmondson will be hoping for more game time and stepping up his performances in the second half of the season wherever he ends up playing, should he seeks to erase any doubts over potentially earning a new contract at Elland Road.