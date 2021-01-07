Everton winger Bernard is willing to take a pay cut to facilitate a move to Serie A giants Roma in the ongoing transfer widow, it has been claimed in Italy.

Roma coach Paulo Fonseca is a firm admirer of Bernard and is keen on luring him away to the Italian capital this month, having worked with him previously at Shakhtar Donetsk.

It has been claimed that the Portuguese has already spoken with Bernard’s agent over a potential move.

Roma are eyeing a swap deal for Bernard that would see shot-stopper Robin Olsen, who currently plies his trade on loan at Everton, permanently move to Goodison Park in exchange for the winger.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Bernard is willing to take a pay cut to make sure he completes his move to Roma.

The Brazilian currently bags a salary of £4m, including bonuses, at Everton, but is willing to take a financial hit to play for the Serie A giants.

Bernard has been on the books at the Merseyside outfit since the summer of 2018, but has seen it hard to clock up regular minutes under Carlo Ancelotti this term, having only started two games in the Premier League.

Should a move to Roma materialise, Bernard would be reunited with Fonseca, under whom he played at former club Shakhtar Donetsk.