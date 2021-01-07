Former Leeds United forward Mirco Antenucci has insisted that Liverpool remain the favourites win the Premier League this season despite their injury issues.

Antenucci’s former side Leeds took on Liverpool in their Premier League opener and ran the Reds close when suffering a 4-3 loss at Anfield.

The Italian turned out for Leeds in the Championship and is keeping a close eye on their fortunes, which means he is monitoring the Premier League closely.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are struggling with injury issues and have no senior centre-backs fit at present, but still remain firmly in the mix at the top end of the table.

And Antenucci believes that even without Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool are still the best team in the country.

“I believe Liverpool [will win the title] despite the injuries of Gomez and especially of Van Dijk“, Antenucci told Inside Futbol.

“The Reds remains the best team in England.”

Antenucci’s former club Leeds, along with other clubs in the Premier League, have been forced to play games inside empty stadiums and the Italian is keen to see supporters back at grounds.

He said: “But I hope that people will return to the stadium soon, because without the fans, the Premier League is not the same.“

Leeds are due to play host to Liverpool in the middle of April at Elland Road and it remains to be seen whether fans are allowed inside by the time the fixture rolls around.