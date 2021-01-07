Schalke are waiting to hold talks with Manchester City before finalising a deal to loan out winger Rabbi Matondo to Stoke City.

The former Manchester City academy winger is on the verge of returning to England with Stoke in the ongoing transfer window.

Stoke have a deal in place with Schalke for the signature of the 20-year-old winger on a loan deal until the end of the season, as Michael O’Neill looks to bolster his options.

The Potters would also reserve an option to make the move permanent for a fee of €6m in the summer, but the deal is waiting for ratification from Manchester City.

The Premier League giants hold an option to match any transfer fee for their former player and, according to German broadcaster Sport 1, they are yet to give clearance to the deal.

Schalke are waiting to hold talks with Manchester City and hope to get a deal over the line for Matondo to head back to England.

Once Manchester City agree to the switch, Matondo will be able to officially join the Potters on loan until the end of the season, with an option to buy in the agreement.

The winger joined Schalke from Manchester City in 2019 and has made 32 senior appearances for the German club.