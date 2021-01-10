Celtic could miss out on defensive target Filip Benkovic, with Belgian side OH Leuven trying to snap the player up, according to Sky Sports (10:59).

The Bhoys had Benkovic at the club on loan between 2018 and 2019 and recently the club’s assistant John Kennedy confirmed talks with Leicester City to take him back to Celtic Park.

However, Leicester’s sister club, Belgian outfit Leuven, are trying to persuade Benkovic to make the move to them and the player is considering the proposal.

Leicester already have two players on loan at Leuven in the shape of Kamal Sowah and Josh Eppiah, while former Foxes midfielder Andy King is also on the books in Belgium.

Celtic are looking to reinforce their defensive options after struggling to keep clean sheets this season, but will have to turn to other options if Benkovic moves to Belgium.

The Scottish champions have shipped 15 goals in the league so far this season, while rivals Rangers have only conceded on six occasions.

Neil Lennon’s side swooped to sign Shane Duffy from Brighton on loan during the last transfer window, but the Republic of Ireland international has failed to make his mark.

The Bhoys also suffered a recent injury blow with Christopher Jullien set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.