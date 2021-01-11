Celtic target Kasper Junker has conceded that he wants to leave Bodo/Glimt this month and believes the time is right for him to move on to a bigger club.

The 26-year-old Dane has been keeping himself fit with intense physical work since the Norwegian season ended in December and is keen to find a new club in January.

Several clubs in England, such as West Brom, have been linked with a move for him and Junker is believed to be on the shortlist of Scottish champions Celtic.

Junker revealed that he is looking for an opportunity to leave Bodo/Glimt this month as at his age he wants to move on to a bigger club where he can fulfil his ambitions.

He is prepared to spend one more season at the club if need be, but he believes that he has reached the right time of his career where he can move on and succeed on a bigger stage.

The striker told The Athletic: “You’ve got to stay sharp. Now the window is open, so you never know.

“Everybody in the team is obviously ambitious to make the next step.

“For me, who is a little bit older than the other guys, the time has to be sooner but the ambition is very high in that club.

“The age I am now it’s the perfect time to make the next step but both [Jens Petter] Hauge and Philip [Zinckernagel] were there [at Bodo/Glimt] for more than one year.

“If I have to stay for one more year, then that’s no problem, but it’s very good for the club and the players that big clubs come and look at our players because it shows that we are doing something right.”

Junker has scored 28 times in 26 appearances for Bodo/Glimt since joining the club last year in January.