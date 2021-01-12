Out-of-favour Leeds United forward Jay-Roy Grot is training with ADO Den Haag this week, but the Dutch club will not be able to sign him unless the Whites terminate his contract.

Grot joined Leeds from NEC Nijmegen for a fee in the region of £1.4m in the summer of 2017, but has struggled to make his mark at Elland Road and the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa in 2018 did not change his fortunes.

The 22-year-old spent the last two seasons on loan at Eredivisie clubs VVV Venlo and Vitesse, but returned to Leeds in the summer and is still on the books in Yorkshire.

Grot, who has not featured for the Whites this season, is in the final year of his deal with the Yorkshire-based club and will be out of contract in June.

With no place in Bielsa’s plans, Grot is training with Eredivisie club ADO Den Haag this week, according to Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad.

However, the Dutch top flight side will not be able to sign the young centre-forward unless the Elland Road outfit terminate his contract.

Signing the Dutchman from Leeds on a loan deal is not a likely option for ADO Den Haag, it is claimed.

With the winter transfer window running until 1st February, it remains to be seen if Leeds will make compromise to accommodate Grot’s move to ADO Den Haag.