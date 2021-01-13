Arsenal centre-back Sokratis is no longer on top of Genoa’s transfer wish list in the ongoing window, it has been claimed in Italy.

Genoa were keen on roping in Sokratis in the current transfer window as they look to bolster their backline in a bid to ensure their survival in the Italian top flight.

The Greek has fallen out of favour under Gunners boss Mikel Arteta and Genoa had zeroed in on their former player as a priority target this month.

Sokratis’ situation at the Emirates Stadium has attracted attention from multiple counties as Spanish side Real Betis and Turkish giants Fenerbahce joined Genoa in the race to land his signature.

However, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the 32-year-old is no longer on top of the Rossoblu’s transfer wish list.

Genoa are concerned over the uncertainty surrounding acquiring Sokratis’ services as the player is also mulling over other options.

The Serie A club are desperate to give coach Davide Ballardini a new centre-back and have now shifted their attention to RB Salzburg’s Jerome Onguene.

It is claimed that Real Betis are currently in pole position to snap up Sokratis and it remains to be seen whether Gunners star will leave north London before his current contract runs out in six months’ time.