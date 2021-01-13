Wigan Athletic want a sizable fee for Tottenham Hotspur, Sheffield United and Rangers tracked youngster Kyle Joseph before agreeing to sell him, according to The Athletic.

Wigan’s financial troubles have seen them lose some of their top talents since last summer and they could sell more in the ongoing window.

19-year-old striker Joseph is the latest youngster who is expected to leave Wigan, either this month or in the summer when his contract is up.

There were suggestions that Tottenham tabled a bid for Joseph in the summer, but it has been claimed that no such bid was lodged.

The north London club do hold an interest in Joseph, but Sheffield United are also said to have a concrete interest in the youngster.

But the young forward also has suitors north of the border as Steven Gerrard’s Rangers also hold an interest in him and they are monitoring his situation at Wigan.

The Latics are resigned to losing the young striker but they want a big fee from his departure, either this month or in the summer.

Wigan want a fee of £1m, the price Leeds United paid to sign another young forward in Joe Gelhardt from the Latics in the summer.

The Latics rate Joseph as being in the same bracket as Gelhardt.