Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has admitted that he does not know if Danny Rose will leave Spurs this month amidst claims that the club could terminate his contract.

Rose is Tottenham longest-serving player at the moment, but the left-back’s only appearances for the club this season have come for their Under-23s side.

The 30-year-old has been frozen out at the club under Mourinho and still has around six more months to run on his contract with the north London outfit.

There have been suggestions that Spurs could buy Rose out of his contract, but Mourinho has conceded that he does not know if the player will leave the club this month.

The Portuguese tactician went on to explain that Rose has been working with Tottenham’s Under-23s side and is pleased with his contributions there.

“I don’t know [if he will leave this month]. Honestly I don’t know“, Mourinho told a press conference.

“Working with the Under-23s and playing with them sometimes and well, the times I watched them.

“Good contribution with them to help them.“

With Mourinho claiming that he is in the dark about Rose’s future, it remains to be seen if the defender will leave Tottenham this month, as Spurs try to slim their squad.