West Bromwich Albion are keen on roping in Galatasaray striker Mbaye Diagne, who is potentially available on a loan deal in the ongoing transfer window, according to Sky Sports News.

Baggies boss Sam Allardyce is looking to bolster his attacking arsenal in a bid to drag his team up Premier League standings with the club currently struggling in 19th.

West Brom were eyeing snapping up Hoffenheim hitman Ishak Belfodil, but have since cooled their interest in the player after attempts to lure him away hit a brick wall.

And the Midlands club have turned their attention to Senegalese striker Diagne, who spearheads Turkish giants Galatasaray’s attacking line.

The English top flight side are interested in roping in the 29-year-old and he is potentially available on a loan deal for the remainder of the season.

And West Brom would have an option in his loan contract to make the move permanent contingent on whether they survive in the Premier League in the current campaign

Diagne has scored nine goals for Galatasaray in 14 Turkish Super Lig appearances so far this season.

His current contract at the Turkish giants runs through until the summer of 2023.