Christian Eriksen is keen on returning to Tottenham Hotspur, according to Sky Sports.

The Denmark international has struggled to find favour under Antonio Conte at Inter, who he joined from Tottenham last year, and could leave the San Siro this month.

Inter are happy for him to go, but are in no mood to make a financial sacrifice and clubs are being put off by the Nerazzurri’s stance.

Eriksen is interested in moving back to Tottenham this month and it is claimed Spurs would be open to signing him on loan, in the right circumstances.

However, there have been no formal discussions over a deal happening yet.

The midfielder was not included in Inter’s starting eleven for their Serie A clash against Juventus on Sunday evening, having to make do with a spot on the bench.

Eriksen did complete the full 90 minutes against Fiorentina in the Coppa Italia on Wednesday however.

The Dane is under contract at the San Siro until the summer of 2024.