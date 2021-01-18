Fulham and Crystal Palace have joined West Ham United in the hunt for Reims striker Boulaye Dia.

Dia is hot property in this month’s transfer window as clubs look to add a prolific striker to the ranks.

West Ham are keen on Dia as they hunt for a replacement to Sebastien Haller, who has joined Dutch giants Ajax.

The Hammers now have serious competition from within the Premier League for Dia as, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Fulham and Crystal Palace have entered the race.

It is claimed that both clubs have made contact to register their interest in signing Dia and to gather information about the finances that would be needed to snap him up.

Both clubs are expected to formulate proposals for Dia, but have not yet lodged an offer for him.

Dia also has interest from Russia, where Krasnodar are interested in securing his services.

The striker has so far found the back of the net on 12 occasions in France’s Ligue 1 for Reims.