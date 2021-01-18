Former Premier League star Michael Owen thinks that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has more issues to solve with his team at the moment than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has with Manchester United.

Manchester United and Liverpool played out a 0-0 draw at Anfield on Sunday that kept Solskjaer’s side at the top of the Premier League standings, two points ahead of second-place Leicester City.

Liverpool have now earned just two points from the last nine available and have not scored a goal in their last three league games.

Owen stressed that despite Manchester United missing two good chances in the second half, a draw was the fair result as Liverpool played some excellent football in the first half.

However, he believes that Liverpool have problems to solve with their misfiring forwards and at the moment, Klopp has more worries with his team than Solskjaer has with Manchester United.

Owen said on Premier League TV after the game: “I thought a draw was a fair result.

“I thought Liverpool did look good today for the first 20 to 30 minutes, but it is not hiding the fact that Liverpool have been pretty poor for a few games.

“They didn’t score against Southampton and got beat, didn’t score against Newcastle and didn’t score against United.

“There have been other games where they have looked average as well and I think Jurgen Klopp has got more of a headache at the moment than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.”

Liverpool have scored just once in their last four games and have just one win in that run.