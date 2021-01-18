Signing a new full-back in the ongoing transfer window remains a priority for Southampton, according to The Athletic.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has had to deal with multiple injury blows to his first team this season, with no less than six senior players currently sidelined.

The Austrian has turned to Southampton’s academy starlets to step up and the Saints managed a 1-0 win against Liverpool earlier this month, with eleven academy graduates in their matchday squad.

But Southampton fell to a 2-0 loss to Leicester City at the weekend with their bench again being heavily supplemented by youngsters.

Hasenhuttl could dip in the transfer talent pool at the moment with the window currently open to add more options to his squad.

And the 53-year-old has identified the full-back position as a key area that needs bolstering this month.

Hasenhuttl is keen on adding more depth to his squad as they gear up to tackle the second half of the season and roping in a new full-back is a priority for the Hampshire outfit.

However, the Saints boss will need to approach the transfer market judiciously as he only has a limited transfer kitty at his disposal.