Fixture: West Ham United vs West Bromwich Albion

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 18:00 UK time

West Ham United have confirmed their starting side and substitutes to welcome Sam Allardyce’s West Brom outfit to the London Stadium this evening in the Premier League.

David Moyes’ men currently sit in a lofty ninth spot in the Premier League table and are only three points off fifth placed Tottenham Hotspur.

They face a Baggies side sitting second from bottom, but that have recently rallied under new boss Allardyce with an impressive 3-2 win at Wolves in their last outing.

The last meeting between the two clubs saw West Brom grab a 1-0 win in the FA Cup at West Ham, but the Baggies have not won at the Hammers’ home ground in the league since 2003, in the Championship.

Moyes has Lukasz Fabianski in goal for this evening’s Premier League game, while Vladimir Coufal and Aaron Cresswell slot in as full-backs. In central defence, Angelo Ogbonna and Craig Dawson provide the pairing.

In midfield, Declan Rice starts along with Tomas Soucek, while Manuel Lanzini, Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma support Michail Antonio.

If Moyes needs to try to influence the game from the bench then he has options he can turn to, including Pablo Fornals and Mark Noble.

West Ham United Team vs West Bromwich Albion

Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Lanzini, Benrahma, Antonio

Substitutes: Randolph, Diop, Fredericks, Johnson, Alves, Noble, Fornals, Yarmolenko, Balbuena