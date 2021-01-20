Inter have out-of-favour Liverpool striker Divock Origi on their radar but are yet to hold detailed discussions about signing him on loan.

The Nerazzurri are currently second in the Serie A table and their hierarchy are growing in confidence that they can push for a title charge in the current campaign, having recorded a 2-0 win against Italian champions Juventus on Sunday.

Inter are keen on bolstering their squad in the current window, but are aware they need to offload out-of-favour midfielder Christian Eriksen to facilitate the addition of new players to their squad.

Liverpool hitman Origi has popped up on Inter coach Antonio Conte’s radar as a potential recruit with the Belgian struggling for game time under Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Origi is on Inter’s radar, but detailed talks have not been held.

The Serie A giants are eyeing roping in low-cost attacking players permanently, or on loan deals with part of the salary paid, and Origi’s name is under consideration.

It remains to be seen whether Inter will manage to offload Eriksen this month and in turn make a move for Origi; the Dane is linked with a return to Liverpool’s league rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Apart from Inter, Origi is also credited with interest from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig and Premier League side Wolves.