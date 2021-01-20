1.FC Koln have started looking at other striking options after cooling their interest in Everton target Joshua Zirkzee, further indicating that a move to Goodison Park is the most likely route out of Bayern Munich for the Dutchman this month.

The 19-year-old, who plies his trade at Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, has drawn admiring glances from several clubs across Europe, including Serie A side Parma, Premier League outfit Everton and German club Koln.

Bayern Munich are open to letting Zirkzee leave the club in the ongoing transfer window and Everton are in talks with the Bavarians in a bid to reach an agreement.

Everton are yet to succeed in reaching a agreement with Bayern Munich, even though Zirkzee wants the move.

And Everton face less competition for Zirkzee as, according to German daily the Braunschweiger Zeitung, Koln have cooled their interest and have turned their attention to another striker.

The Billy Goats have zeroed in on Wolfsburg hitman Daniel Ginczek as they see him as the right man to boost their attack as they look to improve their chances of survival in the top flight.

Zirkzee is keen to move to a club at which he will have more opportunities to play.

Bayern Munich are also eyeing inserting an obligation to buy in Zirkzee’s contract, with a purchase price set at €10m, but Everton are reluctant to agree to those terms at present.