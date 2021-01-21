West Ham United have the financial muscle to pull off a swoop for Barcelona left-back Junior Firpo, but the player prefers a move to Barcelona.

The 24-year-old has found playing time hard to come by at Barcelona this season and is prepared to move away from La Liga in search of regular football.

Italian top flight club AC Milan are interested in acquiring the services of Firpo and have been locked in talks with the Blaugrana over a deal.

West Ham are also a potential destination for Firpo and, according to Barcelona-based daily Sport, the Hammers have the financial muscle to pull off the swoop.

The Hammers could come closer to meeting Barcelona’s expectations for the defender, they do though face an issue with regards to Firpo’s desire.

Firpo is said to favour a move to the Rossoneri, handing West Ham’s chances of signing him a blow.

With the defender keen on a move to AC Milan, the Italians will be hopeful of striking a deal with Barcelona soon.

The clubs are said to have reached an agreement over a loan deal that would see Firpo join AC Milan until the end of the season for a fee of €1m.

However, there is a difference of opinion with regards to the Serie A side’s ability to make the move permanent, with Barcelona wanting an obligation to buy included in the deal.

AC Milan only want an option to buy in the contract, while being prepared to offer €20m, which is €5m under Barcelona’s asking price.