West Ham United manager David Moyes has pointed towards the difficulty of doing business to bring in players in the ongoing transfer window, as his side look to land a striker.

The Hammers decided to sell Sebastien Haller to Ajax earlier this month for a fee of €22.5m and are in the market for a striker.

They have called off their pursuit of Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri after the Spanish club rejected a bid worth €30m and they are unlikely to renew their interest in him this month.

West Ham want to bring in a striker, but they do not want to overpay for a player and are still carefully assessing a number of options in the market.

Moyes is hopeful that West Ham will be able to attract better players as they further develop, however conceded that nothing is imminent at the moment.

He conceded that the current window is a difficult time to do business not only because of the current climate but also of the relentless nature of the fixture list.

The West Ham boss said in a press conference: “I hope the higher up the league you go, the more attractive club it is for players to come to.

“West Ham is an attractive club.

“I’ve got no big news on transfers at the moment.

“Not only are we in a difficult transfer window, we’re in a really busy time – we’ve got game-after-game.

“We’re concentrating every week on preparing the team and recovering the team after every game.”

West Ham have reportedly failed with a loan bid for Cagliari forward Giovanni Simeone.