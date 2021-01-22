Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp finds time for others despite being a busy man and commands respect, Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe has insisted, having had personal experience of the German.

As the manager of Plymouth Argyle, Lowe is tasked with leading the League One outfit to success but, being from Liverpool, enjoys following the Reds when time permits.

In 2019, when he was at the helm at Bury, the Liverpudlian travelled to watch Klopp’s men in Champions League action against Bayern Munich, who they beat 3-1.

Lowe, who went on to lead Bury to promotion to League One, happened to meet Klopp at the team hotel and was welcomed with words of praise for his work with the Shakers by the German.

Recalling his experience with Klopp, the Englishman explained that the Liverpool boss looks out for others despite being a busy man and tasked with managing one of the biggest European clubs.

“I’d actually seen him on an earlier away trip when we beat Bayern Munich in the Allianz Arena“, Lowe told The Athletic.

“We were in the hotel afterwards and he came over and gave me a big hug.

“He was saying, ‘You are doing great — just keep it going’.

“He is a busy, busy man who manages one of the biggest clubs in the world and is doing that fantastically well, but I still feel like Jurgen looks out for others.

“Big, big respect for him.”

The encounter in Germany was not the first time Lowe had met Klopp.

The 42-year-old held the Champions League winning Liverpool side to a 0-0 draw in a friendly prior to that season.