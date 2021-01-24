Barnsley have offered Rangers target Kyle Joseph a big increase in wages if he leaves Wigan Athletic for Oakwell, according to the Sun.

The young forward is hot property and has been linked with a number of clubs, but none have yet to strike an agreement with Wigan for his signature.

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers have been heavily linked with wanting the Scottish teenager, but Barnsley are putting a tempting proposal in front of him.

Joseph is out of contract in the summer and Barnsley have offered him a contract that would see him pocket a huge pay rise from his current terms at Wigan.

Barnsley would face a tribunal setting the fee for Joseph in the summer if they cannot agree a deal.

The Wigan talent could be tempted by the prospect of a move to a Championship club and a big pay rise if he joins Barnsley.

It remains to be seen if Rangers or any of Joseph’s other suitors respond by offering the forward lucrative terms.

Joseph has so far found the back of the net on five occasions in League One for Wigan, striking against Sunderland, Burton Albion and Rochdale.