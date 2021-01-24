Leeds United goalkeeping coach Marcos Abad has revealed that Illan Meslier is back in training and insists the Frenchman has had a “beautiful day”.

Meslier was missing for Leeds’ 1-0 loss at home against Brighton & Hove Albion, being replaced between the sticks by Kiko Casilla.

While it was not confirmed why Meslier was out of action, the Frenchman took to social media to announce he was on the road to recovery, with a number of fans speculating he could have tested positive.

Now Meslier looks ready to be back at the disposal of Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds goalkeeping coach Abad took to social media to post a video of Meslier in action in training, with the custodian being put through his paces.

The shot-stopper was training indoors and having shots fired at him from different angles.

Abad wrote: “Beautiful day in the indoor office!”

All eyes will be on whether Meslier will be given the vote to start away at Newcastle United on Tuesday night in the Premier League.