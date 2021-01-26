Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has revealed that James Tavernier has gone out of his way to help Gers starlet Nathan Patterson raise his game in the first-team set-up.

Patterson put pen to paper on a new deal at Ibrox on Monday which will see him remain at his boyhood club until the summer of 2024.

The highly-rated teenager broke through to the first team last season, and has since continued his development under the watchful eye of Gerrard, with skipper Tavernier also chipping in.

Patterson, who shares the same position with Tavernier, sees him as his role model and Gerrard revealed that the Rangers skipper has taken the youngster under his wing, going out of his way to help raise his game.

“Nathan is fantastic and there is a lot more to come from him”, Gerrard told a press conference.

“I have no doubts he can become a regular for this team but we have to be patient with that.

“James has gone out his way to help and develop him.”

Gerrard also urged the Rangers academy prospects to step up and show they deserve a post in the first-team, and the Gers boss vowed anyone showing enough sacrifice and talent will be given an opportunity in the senior squad.

“We want to have local Academy players who step up and I want that more than anyone.

“So, the ball is in their court if they sacrifice enough and show they are good enough and willing to work hard enough to be in the first-team.”

Having pledged his long-term future to Rangers, Patterson will be keen on kicking on with his development and providing more significant competition for Tavernier in the right-back role.