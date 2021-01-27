Fixture: Everton vs Leicester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:15 UK time

Everton have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City outfit at Goodison Park tonight in the Premier League.

Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti has made no bones about the importance of the clash with the Foxes as he aims to determine what his side can realistically accomplish this season.

Ancelotti is forced to make do without Abdoulaye Doucoure for the game as he is suspended, while fellow midfielders Allan, Fabian Delph and Jean-Philippe Gbamin remain sidelined. Niels Nkounkou is also unavailable.

The Everton boss picks Jordan Pickford in goal tonight, while at the back Ancelotti picks Mason Holgate, Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane, Yerry Mina and Lucas Digne, who wears the captain’s armband.

Further up the pitch the Italian tactician has James Rodriguez, Tom Davies and Andre Gomes to boss midfield, while Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin provide the firepower.

Ancelotti has options on the bench if needed against the Foxes, including Bernard and Alex Iwobi.

The two teams last met in December at the King Power Stadium, with Everton running out 2-0 winners thanks to goals from Richarlison and Holgate.

Everton Team vs Leicester City

Pickford, Holgate, Godfrey, Keane, Mina, Digne (c), Rodriguez, Gomes, Davies, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Olsen, Lossl, Kenny, Sigurdsson, Iwobi, Bernard, Coleman, Gordon, Onyango