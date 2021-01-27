Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta continues to remain against the idea of signing Manchester City defender Eric Garcia in the ongoing transfer window.

The speculation around Garcia returning to Barcelona have been in the air since last summer as the player is clear about moving back to his former club.

He is out of contract with Manchester City in the summer and is almost certain to rejoin Barcelona on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The Barcelona coaching staff are pushing to land the defender this month, but they have not received the unanimous agreement needed for all Barcelona’s presidential candidates to press forward with the move.

Laporta, one of the leading candidates and a former Barcelona president, insisted that it makes little sense for the club to spend a transfer fee on a player who will be available on a free transfer in the summer, given their current financial predicament.

He was quoted as saying by Catalan daily Sport: “If a player wants to come to Barca, they have to show it.

“If he can come for free in June, I struggle to understand handing over money to a rival club.

“Especially in the club’s current financial situation.”

While Manchester City have given up on the hope of Garcia signing a new contract, Pep Guardiola could be boosted by him staying put this month.