Fixture: Hibernian vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Rangers have revealed their starting side and substitutes to go up against Hibernian at Easter Road in the Scottish Premiership this evening.

The Gers go into the game sitting pretty at the top of the Scottish Premiership table with a 23 point lead over rivals Celtic, albeit having played three games more.

Rangers were held to a 2-2 draw at Hibs earlier this season, one of only three league games they have drawn so far.

They have won just one of their last five visits to Hibernian, but will start as favourites to secure another victory this evening.

Boss Steven Gerrard picks Allan McGregor in goal, while James Tavernier and Borna Barisic are full-backs. In central defence, Connor Goldson partners Filip Helander.

Midfield sees Gerrard deploy Glen Kamara, Steven Davis and Ryan Jack, while Ryan Kent and Joe Aribo provide support to Alfredo Morelos.

If Gerrard needs to make changes he can look to his bench, where options include Ianis Hagi and Kemar Roofe.

Rangers Team vs Hibernian

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Helander, Barisic, Kamara, Jack, Davis, Aribo, Kent, Morelos

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Bassey, Balogun, Patterson, Zungu, Hagi, Roofe, Barker, Itten