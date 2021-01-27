Celtic boss Neil Lennon has revealed he will speak to the club’s CEO Peter Lawwell on Thursday about potentially spending the money received for Jeremie Frimpong.

The Scottish champions have sold the promising full-back to German side Bayer Leverkusen and could net as much as £11.5m.

Celtic have been with a number of players and with the transfer window still open could choose to take action to bolster Lennon’s ranks.

Lennon insists he is unsure if the Frimpong cash will be made available to spend and will speak to Lawwell on Thursday.

He told BBC Sportsound, when asked if Frimpong’s money will be available: “I don’t know. I’ll speak to Peter tomorrow.

“We’ve not been immune to the pandemic financially. We felt it was good business and the timing of the deal was right for the club.

“Whether we get to spend, we’ll see.

“There may be options coming up over the next few days that we don’t expect, but we are looking at one or two players to bring in.”

On the pitch Celtic beat Hamilton 2-0 at Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday night, with goals from Leigh Griffiths and Odsonne Edouard.