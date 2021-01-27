Fixture: Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 18:00 UK time

New Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has selected his first side as head coach, with the Blues playing host to Wolves in the Premier League this evening.

Chelsea opted to show Frank Lampard the door earlier this week and turned to Tuchel, sacked by Paris Saint-Germain in December, as his successor.

Tuchel is without midfielder N’Golo Kante, who has a hamstring issue.

The German though shakes things up by playing a back three, with wing-backs, as he looks to get the best out of Chelsea.

Edouard Mendy slots into goal for Chelsea, while Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva slot into central defence.

Further up the pitch Chelsea go with Matteo Kovacic and Jorginho in midfield, while Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz also start. Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell operate as wing-backs and will look to support Olivier Giroud with service.

Tuchel has options on the bench if he needs to make substitutions, including Mason Mount and Timo Werner.

Chelsea Team vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Mendy, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Silva, Chilwell, Kovacic, Jorginho, Ziyech, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud

Substitutes: Kepa, James, Zouma, Emerson, Alonso, Mount, Pulisic, Abraham, Werner