Tottenham Hotspur left-back Sergio Reguilon has given his nod to a potential return to Real Madrid in the summer, it has been claimed in Spain.

Reguilon joined Tottenham from Real Madrid last summer on a permanent deal and has been one of the most consistent performers for Jose Mourinho’s side this season.

His performances have made him one of the most important players in the squad but there is speculation over his long term future at the north London club.

Real Madrid reserved a buy-back option in the agreement they had with Tottenham and it has been claimed that Reguilon could be back at the Bernabeu next summer.

According to El Chiringuito, the player has given his approval to a potential return to Real Madrid at the end of the season, if Los Blancos want him.

The Spanish giants are prepared to sell Marcelo next summer as part of their squad overhaul and want a new left-back.

And the club are claimed to be ready to trigger the €40m buy-out option they reserved on Reguilon when they sold him to Spurs.

Zinedine Zidane is not a fan of the player however and any move for Reguilon is likely to depend heavily on who Real Madrid’s coach is.

But it has been suggested that just after a season at Tottenham, the player would be prepared to return to the Bernabeu in the next transfer window.