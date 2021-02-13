AC Milan are one of the clubs leading the chase to sign Tottenham Hotspur linked Andrea Belotti in the summer transfer window.

Belotti will enter the final year of his contract at Torino at the end of the season and negotiations over a new deal have not gone anywhere.

The 27-year-old striker has been left frustrated at Torino’s inability to play European football regularly and is said to be considering his options ahead of the summer.

Belotti has scored more than 100 times for Torino and several clubs are alive to his contractual situation with the Italian club.

And according to Italian daily Tuttosport, AC Milan are in the front row of suitors for the Torino captain and are interested in signing him in the summer.

The Serie A giants want to sign a top-class striker at the end of the season and Belotti has emerged as an attractive option.

His contract situation means AC Milan believe that they could sign him in the summer for a relatively small fee.

Inter, Roma and Fiorentina are also exploring the prospect of signing the 27-year-old at the end of the season.

However, Belotti could have an option in the Premier League and Tottenham were first linked with him last summer and are claimed to still be keen on him.