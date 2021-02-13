Real Madrid are not keen to pay the release clause for Manchester United linked defender Pau Torres if they make a move for him in the summer.

The 24-year-old is one of the most highly-rated centre-backs in Spain and has often been linked with a move away from Villarreal.

Torres has been on the radar of Manchester United for a while and he is expected to be one of the names on their shortlist of defensive targets for the summer transfer window.

The defender has other heavyweights of European football keen though, with Real Madrid believed to be interested in the player.

But according to Spanish daily AS, Real Madrid are not keen on paying the €50m buy-out clause in his contract.

Money is expected to be tight at Real Madrid this summer and the club are keen to splash out big money on a player such as Torres.

The Spanish giants are still not sure how the defender would perform once he plays at a higher level like the Champions League.

Therefore, Real Madrid are keener to work out a negotiated transfer fee with Villarreal if they decided to move for the centre-back this summer.

However, Villarreal are on a strong financial footing and have no reason to want a negotiated transfer fee for Torres.