Manchester City loan star Lukas Nmecha’s current club Anderlecht are keen on extending his stint for another year, but are aware they need to be playing in Europe next season to convince him to stay.

The hitman has been a fixture in Vincent Kompany’s squad at Anderlecht so far this season, starting 23 of their 27 Jupiler Pro League games.

With his 12 top flight strikes, Nmecha has walked into the hearts of the Paars-wit faithful with the club’s hierarchy and his coach greatly impressed with him.

The German is due back at his parent club Manchester City at the end of the current campaign, but Anderlecht are keen on holding on to him beyond that period by potentially extending his loan stint for another year.

However, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Anderlecht are aware that Nmecha will only be open to staying if they play in Europe next season.

Nmecha’s entourage have not ruled out the possibility of him staying in Belgium as his happiness is what counts the most, with him aiming to be playing in Europe next season.

Anderlecht are currently fourth in the league table and are eyeing climbing the rankings in their pursuit of European football next season.

With Nmecha’s contract at the Etihad Stadium running through until the summer of 2022, Anderlecht will need to sit at the negotiating table with the Citizens in the summer to discuss over the player potentially extending his loan stint.