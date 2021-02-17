James Rodriguez is not happy in England and could look to quit Everton to return to Spain in the summer, it has been claimed.

The Colombian left Spanish giants Real Madrid last summer, reuniting with Carlo Ancelotti at Premier League outfit Everton, with the Toffees landing him on a free transfer.

After struggling to clock up regular game time at the Bernabeu under his former boss Zinedine Zidane, James is currently enjoying a central role in the Toffees’ attacking department in England.

Apart from missing games through fitness issues, James is a fixture in Ancelotti’s squad, earning plaudits for how he has pulled the strings in the final third of the pitch.

However, according to Real Madrid focused Spanish outlet Defensa Central, James has not settled in England and is prepared to leave.

It is claimed that James could be tempted by a potential move to Atletico Madrid.

James is suggested to be unhappy with the weather in England, the lifestyle and the physical nature of Premier League football.

He is ready to join Atletico Madrid if the opportunity presents itself, something which would allow the Colombian to return to the Spanish capital.