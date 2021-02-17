Fiorentina are in advanced talks with Arsenal over a potential move for midfielder Lucas Torreira when the transfer window swings open again in the summer.

Gunners star Torreira, who is currently plying his trade on a season-long loan at Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, was heavily linked with leaving the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium to spend the rest of the season at another club during the recently concluded winter transfer window.

Serie A outfit Fiorentina were touted to be at the top of Torriera’s potential destinations, but he remained in the Spanish capital beyond the transfer deadline on 1st February.

Nonetheless, Fiorentina are still keen on snapping up Torreira as La Viola supremo Rocco Commisso is prepared to make new investments at the club in a bid to take them to the next level and is eyeing improving the quality of the squad by roping in fresh new talents to each department.

And the Italians have placed Torreira at the top of their transfer wish list as they see him as the right man to bolster their midfield.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, La Viola are in advanced talks with Arsenal over a potential move for the 25-year-old.

Fiorentina will be hoping to strike a deal with the north London giants when the transfer window swings open in the summer.

Torreira has largely been a squad player at Atletico Madrid so far this season with only three La Liga starts to his name, but his stock remains high in Serie A, where he shone for Sampdoria.