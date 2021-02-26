Interview: Stefano Eranio On What Shocked Derby Fans And Stamford Bridge And Highbury

Paolo Rocchetti

WhatsApp 0 Shares

Stefano Eranio swapped Serie A giants AC Milan for Derby County in the summer of 1997, in a move which raised some eyebrows.

The Italy international went on to become a fan favourite and plied his trade for the Pride Park side for four years before choosing to leave the club in 2001, following the departure of Jim Smith.

Inside Futbol caught up with Eranio to discuss his experience in England and his decision to join Derby.