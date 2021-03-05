Liverpool loan star Loris Karius has explained that he sees himself as a team player and is delighted to have helped Union Berlin to an unbeaten run in their last three games.

Having spent the majority of the season on the bench, Karius made his first Bundesliga start for Union Berlin in their 0-0 draw against Schalke last month.

With first-choice goalkeeper Andreas Luthe unavailable due to personal reasons, the Liverpool star went on to start the German side’s following two matches and helped them go on a three-game unbeaten run.

Reflecting on his recent performances, Karius has admitted that he is proud to have helped Union Berlin remain unbeaten in their last three games.

However, the 27-year-old goalkeeper, who kept two clean sheets in those three games, insisted that he sees himself as a team player and only focuses on the success of the team.

“It’s about the success of the team, not about myself“, Karius told German magazine Sport Bild.

“We haven’t lost in the last three games and we have worked well as a team.

“I’m very proud.“

Karius went on to add that he is prepared to contribute to the team whenever Union Berlin coach Urs Fischer requires him to, even when Luthe returns to action.

“The coach knows I’m there.

“If he needs me, he can rely on me“, the German added.

Having kept two clean sheets in his last three games, Karius will be hopeful of earning more appearances and enjoying a strong end to the season.