Feyenoord midfielder Quinten Timber could follow Arne Slot to Liverpool in the summer transfer window, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

Slot’s appointment as the new Liverpool manager is expected to be finalised soon after the two clubs reached an agreement over compensation.

The Liverpool hierarchy are now working on finalising their summer targets in consultation with their incoming manager.

Slot is tipped to raid Feyenoord for defender Lutsharel Geertruida in the next transfer window but he might not be the only player who could reunite with the Dutch coach on Merseyside.

It has been claimed that Timber is widely admired inside Liverpool and Slot is a fan of the midfielder.

The Reds are considering snaring him away from the Rotterdam club in the summer transfer window.

The incoming Liverpool boss is claimed to be keen on taking him to Anfield in the coming months.

Timber has more than two years left on his contract and several other clubs are interested in signing him in the summer.