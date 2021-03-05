Former Aston Villa goalkeeper Brad Friedel has insisted that Emiliano Martinez has been one of the signings of the season in the Premier League.

Aston Villa spent big money to sign the 28-year-old goalkeeper from Arsenal last summer and he has made a huge impact on their season.

Martinez has kept 13 clean sheets in 25 league games and has looked assured and solid while exuding confidence to the rest of the Aston Villa defence.

Friedel is a big fan of the Argentine goalkeeper and believes his former club pulled off a coup when they managed to convince him to move to Villa Park last summer.

He feels the stability Martinez has provided at the back has allowed players such as Jack Grealish to express themselves up front.

“He’s doing brilliant”, Friedel told The Athletic.

“One of the signings of the season.

“If you can get consistency and stability in the back, with Jack Grealish up there, you have a special player who can unlock defences.”

Friedel is also delighted to see Aston Villa again making their presence felt in the Premier League and feels they are one of those big clubs who belong at the elite level in England.

“I’m really glad that Aston Villa are back in the Premier League and doing so well.

“No club has a divine right to be in the Premier League, but Villa is too big of a club, too good of a club and too big of a fanbase to not be.”