Sunderland marksman Charlie Wyke has insisted that every game from now on until the end of the season is massive now and stressed the Black Cats need to approach the remainder of the season one game at a time.

The Black Cats are currently fourth in the League One standings, just five points adrift of an automatic promotion spot with 15 games left in the season.

Fixtures are coming in thick and fast with three games across the league and the EFL Trophy set to be played in a span of eight days, and Lee Johnson’s men having also played on Tuesday.

Wyke is fully aware of how crucial getting results is as they near the business end of season and stressed all the games from now on are tough games with massive implications for their campaign.

However, the Sunderland hitman stressed that his team should take the rest of the campaign one game at a time as they continue their pursuit for promotion.

“Yes, every game is massive now”, Wyke told Sunderland’s official site.

“Obviously going to Rochdale on Saturday full of confidence now.

“I think it will be quite similar to the game that we just played so I think every game is going to be tough towards the end of the season.

“The schedule has been crazy over the last few weeks and we have got an exciting game at Portsmouth, good game down there.

“Then we go to Wembley and I think from now on we cannot look that far.

“We have just got to go, I know it is all cliche, but take each game as it comes because every game is massive now.”

Sunderland are up against promotion rivals Portsmouth on Tuesday and will be determined to go into that game on a strong note with a positive result today when they host struggling Rochdale.