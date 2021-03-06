Former Liverpool star Stephen Warnock has insisted that standards have dropped across the Reds team and the centre-back position is not the only problem at the moment.

Liverpool have lost five league games on the trot at Anfield for the first time in their history and plummeted down to seventh in the Premier League table.

Their injury problems in the centre-back position have been well-chronicled this season, but there is a feeling that cracks are developing across the board at Liverpool at the moment.

Warnock is aware of the defensive problems, but he pointed out that there are other issues in the team that need to be sorted out as well if Liverpool are to return to form soon.

He insisted that standards have dropped across the board for the Reds and some of the players have just not been good enough in the ongoing campaign.

Warnock said on LFC TV: “A lot has been labelled at the centre-back position.

“Let’s not forget that there are nine other positions on the pitch that need sorting out and players need to step up and play well.

“It hasn’t just been the centre-back position, it has been all over the pitch – standards have dropped.

“They have been good enough and there are a lot of players who need to look at themselves.”

Liverpool have not won any of their last seven games at home and have failed to score from open play at Anfield for over ten hours.