Former Rangers star Andy Halliday has hailed Gers first team coach Michael Beale after the club clinched the Scottish Premiership title.

Celtic were held to a 0-0 draw by Dundee United on Sunday, leaving them 20 points behind Rangers and losing the Scottish league title to their fierce rivals.

Rangers have collected 88 points from their 32 league games, winning 28 and drawing four; they have yet to suffer a defeat and are eyeing keeping that run going until the end of the campaign.

First team coach Beale has played his part in Rangers’ success this season and Halliday has hailed him for his complete dedication to his craft.

“I’ve no doubt that Michael Beale prepares for training at six o’clock in a morning, puts on a session from nine until twelve, goes home and watches Argentina Under-18s play and nine o’clock at night he’s watching a game in Australia”, Halliday said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard on Sunday.

“He’s just an absolute student of the game and someone who just lives and breathes football.

“That’s why he is where he is.

“You don’t see a lot of success stories with coaches that haven’t played the game at a professional level and end up at the bigger clubs, but he came through the youth system at Chelsea, he went over to Brazil and coached over there, came back, ended up through the system at Liverpool and got to where he is today.”

Now having wrapped up the Scottish Premiership title, Rangers can focus on the Europa League where they are due to face Slavia Prague in the last 16 of the competition.