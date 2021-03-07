Liverpool legend Gary Gillespie has admitted there is something drastically wrong at Anfield at present after the Reds’ slump continued with a loss to Fulham.

Jurgen Klopp has been unable to form a side able to compete for points at Anfield in recent weeks and the Reds were beaten 1-0 by strugglers Fulham on Sunday to slip to their sixth home defeat in a row.

The run is the worst at Anfield in the club’s history and takes in an incredible 115 shots and 700 minutes without a goal.

Gillespie feels that there have been occasions where Liverpool have not had luck on their side, but he admits that six defeats in a row at home means that excuse cannot be used.

The former centre-back thinks that there is something drastically wrong at the club, but is unsure of what it is.

“I think Jurgen Klopp will be struggling to put his finger on it, I certainly am”, Gillespie said post match on LFC TV.

“We look devoid of ideas going forward. I think we could have still been playing until Wednesday and not scored.

“The bounce of the ball has sometimes not gone for us, but you can’t say that after losing six home games on the spin.

“There is something drastically wrong at this moment in time.

“I am not sure what it is, but the longer this goes on the more devoid of confidence the players will become.

“It’s a rut we are in and it is something we need to get out of quickly.”

Liverpool boss Klopp chose to make a raft of changes to his side against Fulham and Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mane all started the game on the bench.