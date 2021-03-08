Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has indicated that he has been enjoying Liverpool’s fall from grace this season in the Premier League.

Liverpool’s title defence has been left in tatters and they are now sitting eighth in the league table after losing six games on the trot at home in the Premier League.

The Reds have collected just a point from their last seven games at Anfield, which is the worst home record amongst the 92 teams in the football league at the moment.

The Reds are now staring down the barrel as well in the top four race and Scholes indicated that as a former Manchester United fan he is enjoying Liverpool’s downfall this season.

He insisted that Liverpool’s title defence has been an embarrassment this season and they have come a long way from being heralded as the best ever Premier League team last year.

Scholes said on Premier League TV: “This must be embarrassing for Liverpool.

“This championship defence has been an embarrassment.

“You are talking about seven or eight months ago when Liverpool won the league, this was the best team in the Premier League has ever seen and look at them now.

“They can’t beat Fulham at home, they can’t win a game at home, they can’t score a goal and it’s brilliant.”

Liverpool are still just four points off the top four spots but their form has led to suggestions that they are unlikely to make it to the Champions League next season.