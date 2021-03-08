Former Manchester City star Shaun Wright-Phillips thinks that Pep Guardiola’s side got bullied in certain areas of the pitch by Manchester United on Sunday.

Manchester United ended Manchester City’s 22-game winning streak at the Etihad when they beat the league leaders 2-0 in the Premier League.

The Red Devils extended their run of an away game without a defeat to 22 games and have moved up to second in the league table again with three points.

Wright-Phillips conceded that Manchester City were slow to get out of the blocks in the local derby and believes Manchester United not only had control over the game, they often bullied Guardiola’s team in certain areas of the pitch.

He credited Manchester United for taking their chances and admitted that on the day they were just the better team in the derby.

The former winger said on Premier League TV after the game: “They just started the game slowly.

“Man United got ahead early, controlled the game and in some departments, they bullied them really to be fair.

“They were winning second balls, putting pressure on them and didn’t let Manchester City have it easy.

“And when they broke, they took the chances that they created.

“That’s what happens in derbies, good teams win and today United were the better team and they deserved the win.”

Manchester United are still trailing the league leaders by eleven points in the Premier League standings.