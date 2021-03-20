Manchester United are the only club to so far show interest in signing Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, who wants to leave the club, it has been claimed in Spain.

The 26-year-old midfielder is no longer a certain starter at Atletico Madrid and is ready to end his association with the capital club.

Following Atletico Madrid’s elimination from the Champions League, there is talk of the club wanting to overhaul the squad despite being favourites to win La Liga this season.

Saul is claimed to have made up his mind about leaving Atletico Madrid for a fresh start somewhere else.

And according to El Larguero, Manchester United are the only club who have so far indicated they would be willing to sign him.

Atletico Madrid do not have a firm offer on their table from Manchester United and other sides could yet join the race for Saul.

It is claimed that Manchester United would only be prepared to pay between €35m and €50m.

That sort of money is a far cry from the €150m buy-out clause mentioned in Saul’s contract that expires in 2026.

But Saul wants to move on and Atletico Madrid seem to have identified Napoli’s Fabian Ruiz as his replacement.