RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer has expressed his desire to play with Tottenham Hotspur target Marcel Sabitzer for another season and is determined to convince the midfielder to stay.

Sabitzer has a contract with RB Leipzig running out in the summer of 2022 and is heavily being linked with a move away from the Bundesliga club.

Premier League giants Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester United have all been associated with a move for the Austria international ahead of the summer transfer window.

However, Sabitzer’s RB Leipzig and Austria team-mate Laimer is determined to convince the midfielder to stay at the German top flight club beyond the summer.

Laimer, who is yet to feature for RB Leipzig this season due to an injury, has revealed that he has told Sabitzer about his desire to share the pitch with him for at least one more season.

“Don’t worry, I won’t let Sabi go“, Laimer told German outlet Sportbuzzer.

“I’ve already told him that he can’t leave after such a modest season for me.

“I want to be by his side on the pitch for at least another year.“

Sabitzer and Laimer have played over 100 games together playing for RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg and Austria.