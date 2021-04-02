Manchester City could look to work out an advance deal for Liverpool target Nuno Mendes that would see the player remain in Portugal next season, according to Eurosport.

The 18-year-old has been one of Sporting Lisbon’s standout performers this season, helping the side remain unbeaten in the league and climb to the top of the table.

Mendes’ performances for the Primeira Liga outfit have not gone unnoticed, with the player now on the wishlist of several European heavyweights; Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United enquired about him in January.

Manchester City though look to be making the running, even though it is claimed his €70m release clause may be a problem.

With the release clause being a hurdle, the Citizens could now look to work out an advance deal for the Portugal international that would see him stay at Sporting Lisbon next season.

It is possible that Pep Guardiola’s side could reach an agreement to sign Mendes this summer, but allow him to continue his development in Portugal for another season, which may appeal to Sporting Lisbon.

However, significant progress in Manchester City’s pursuit for the left-back is not expected immediately, with other clubs still in the mix for him.

The Citizens’ Premier League rivals Manchester United and Liverpool could yet move to enter the fray for the starlet.

Apart from the English trio, La Liga giants Real Madrid have also been linked with a move for Mendes.